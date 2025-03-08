News / Nation

Female Chinese astronaut sends Int'l Women's Day greetings from space

  16:57 UTC+8, 2025-03-08       0
Wang Haoze, China's first female space engineer to work in the country's space station, sent her greetings to women and girls in a video on March 8.
Wang Haoze, China's first female space engineer to work in the country's space station, sent her greetings to women and girls in a video released by the China Manned Space Agency on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8.

"I hope that you can become the bright moon, as well as the twinkling stars. Become your own little sunshine, and grow up in the radiant and enchanting spring," Wang said in a video recorded aboard the orbiting Tiangong space station.

Wang is the third Chinese woman to participate in a crewed spaceflight mission.

Together with other two Shenzhou-19 astronauts, Cai Xuzhe and Song Lingdong, Wang embarked on a six-month crewed spaceflight mission on Oct. 30, 2024.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
