10 outstanding women honored as China celebrates International Women's Day

Xinhua
  14:36 UTC+8, 2025-03-08       0
Ten outstanding women have been honored in China for their remarkable contributions as the country celebrates International Women's Day on Saturday.
Ten outstanding women have been honored in China for their remarkable contributions, with their meritorious deeds made public as the country celebrates International Women's Day on Saturday.

This initiative is part of a nationwide effort to promote respect and care for women while fostering a supportive environment for their causes, according to a joint announcement by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the All-China Women's Federation.

The honorees have made significant contributions in various fields, including advancing China's technological self-reliance, developing animal biological products, overcoming physical disabilities to lead entrepreneurial ventures that empower others, driving rural revitalization through industries, and preserving and promoting local cultures.

Their stories collectively embody the spirit of self-reliance, perseverance, and wisdom that define women in the new era, according to authorities.

