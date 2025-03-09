China, Iran and Russia to conduct joint naval exercise in March

The Chinese, Iranian and Russian navies will conduct a joint exercise in March, China's Ministry of National Defense announced on Sunday.

The exercise, codenamed "Security Belt-2025," is set to take place in areas near the Iranian port of Chabahar, the ministry said. The Chinese fleet includes a destroyer and a supply ship.

The exercise plan includes drills on striking maritime targets, damage control, as well as joint search and rescue. The aim is to strengthen military mutual trust and foster pragmatic cooperation among the naval forces of the participating countries, the ministry added.