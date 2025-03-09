Chinese military to achieve PLA centenary goals on schedule: spokesperson

The Chinese military will spare no effort to reach the goals set for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in 2027, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for the delegation of the PLA and the People's Armed Police Force, described reaching the PLA centenary goals and speeding up the building of world-class armed forces as "strategic imperatives" in China's efforts to build a modern country in all respects.

"We must dedicate our efforts to ensuring that we achieve our goals with strong performance on schedule," Wu said during the annual national legislative session.

Wu said deputies from the armed forces pledged to intensify troop training and enhance combat preparedness across the board, accelerate the transformation and upgrading of military training, strengthen new-domain forces with new combat capabilities, boost military preparedness in various aspects, and enhance the ability to win informatized and intelligent warfare.