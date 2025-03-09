News / Nation

Presidium of China's annual legislative session holds 2nd meeting

The presidium of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, held its second meeting Saturday.

Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium, presided over the meeting.

The meeting decided to submit multiple documents to lawmakers for deliberation.

The documents include draft resolutions on the government work report, on the national economic and social development plan report and the plan for 2025, and on the central and local budgets report and the budgets for 2025.

The documents also include a draft decision on amending the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels.

The presidium's executive chairpersons met before the meeting to prepare the documents.

The executive chairpersons meeting was presided over by Zhao, who is also chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
