News / Nation

China maintains reasonable, steady defense spending growth: spokesperson

Xinhua
  13:05 UTC+8, 2025-03-09       0
China's defense spending has maintained reasonable and steady growth over the past years, a Chinese military spokesperson said Sunday.
Xinhua
  13:05 UTC+8, 2025-03-09       0

China's defense spending has maintained reasonable and steady growth over the past years, a Chinese military spokesperson said Sunday.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force, made the remarks during the annual national legislative session.

It was disclosed at the session that China's 2025 defense budget in the central government expenditures will be 1.78 trillion yuan (US$249 billion), marking a 7.2-percent growth year on year.

Wu said the increased expenditure will be mainly used to develop new-domain forces with new combat capabilities and to enhance systems and capacity for reconnaissance and early warning, joint strikes, battlefield support and integrated logistics support.

The spending will also be put into improving military training under combat conditions and deepening national defense and military reform, Wu said.

Compared to major military powers like the United States, China's defense spending remains relatively low in terms of the spending's share in GDP, its share in national fiscal expenditures, the country's per capita defense spending, and expenditure per service member, he added.

The spokesperson emphasized that China has yet to be completely reunified, and faces one of the most complex peripheral security environments in the world.

"The Chinese military faces tough challenges in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wu said.

China's restrained defense spending enables the country's military to provide public security goods and further contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity, Wu stressed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     