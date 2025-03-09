News / Nation

Several US weapons will not alter inevitable demise of 'Taiwan independence': spokesperson

A Chinese military spokesperson said on Sunday that several pieces of US weapons will not alter the inevitable demise of "Taiwan independence."

"The more rampant 'Taiwan independence' separatists become, the tighter the noose around their necks and the sharper the sword hanging over their heads will be," said Wu Qian, spokesperson for the delegation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force, during the annual national legislative session.

"The PLA is a force of action in countering separatism and promoting reunification," Wu said when answering media questions, adding that in recent years, patrols around the island and military deterrence have become the norm.

The Taiwan question is purely an internal affair of China, which brooks no external interference, Wu said.

"China's reunification is an overriding trend," Wu said, adding that it is driven not only by strength but also by the will of the people.

As the Democratic Progressive Party authorities step up their separatist provocations under the delusions of relying on the United States to seek "Taiwan independence" and using force to resist reunification, they have aroused the common indignation of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and will surely be brought to account by history and justice, Wu said.

