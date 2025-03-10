China hopes for positive policy under Canada's new PM

China hopes that the incoming government in Canada will adopt a positive and pragmatic approach toward China, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks during a daily press briefing following Mark Carney's victory on Sunday in the leadership race for Canada's ruling party, paving the way for him to succeed Justin Trudeau as prime minister.

"We noted relevant reports and express congratulations to Mr. Carney," Mao said, noting that China always believes that the two sides need to grow bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.

"We hope that the Canadian side will form an objective and rational perception of China, pursue a positive and pragmatic policy toward China, and work with China in the same direction for the improvement and growth of bilateral relations," she said.