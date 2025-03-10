﻿
China launches communication technology test satellite

Xinhua
  20:01 UTC+8, 2025-03-10
China sent a new test satellite for communication technology into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern Sichuan Province early on Monday.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-3B rocket at 1:17 a.m. (Beijing Time). It has entered the planned orbit, marking the success of the launch, according to the launch center.

The satellite will be mainly used to carry out multi-band and high-speed communication technology validation, said the center.

This launch was the 562nd mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
