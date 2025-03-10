China's top political advisory body concludes annual session, vowing greater contribution to modernization

China's top political advisery body on Monday concluded its annual session, calling on political advisers to make new and greater contribution to advancing Chinese modernization.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders including Li Qiang, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attended the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting.

Wang said the session has demonstrated the political strengths of the CPPCC and the vitality of whole-process people's democracy in China. Political advisers have expressed their commitment to further firming up their resolve and confidence in achieving greater success in socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, Wang added.

Wang urged the CPPCC to better fulfill its roles as the most inclusive patriotic united front organization, a key channel for practicing socialist consultative democracy and a specialized consultative body.

The CPPCC should keep enhancing its capacity for political consultation, democratic oversight, and participation in and deliberation of state affairs, Wang added.

He urged the political advisers to stay united and work harder to advance national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization.

Monday's meeting approved four documents: a resolution on the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on the report on how the proposals from political advisers have been handled since the previous annual session, a report on the examination of new proposals, and a political resolution on the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.