﻿
News / Nation

Hong Kong Customs detects largest gold bullion smuggling case on record

Xinhua
  23:36 UTC+8, 2025-03-11       0
Hong Kong Customs seized 64 kg of suspected gold bars worth HK$46 million (US$5.92 million), its largest gold smuggling case by volume and value.
Xinhua
  23:36 UTC+8, 2025-03-11       0

Hong Kong Customs announced on Tuesday that it has recently seized about 64 kg of suspected gold bars with an estimated market value of about 46 million Hong Kong dollars (US$5.92 million), the largest gold bullion smuggling case detected by Hong Kong Customs on record in terms of the seizure volume and market value.

Based on risk assessment, Hong Kong Customs on March 5 examined an outbound air cargo consignment, declared as carrying toys, lamps and hats, departing for Japan at the Customs Cargo Examination Compound at Hong Kong International Airport. Upon inspection, customs officers found the batch of suspected smuggled gold bullion in four cardboard boxes therein.

An investigation is ongoing, and the likelihood of arrests is not ruled out, according to Hong Kong Customs, which vows to continue to take stringent enforcement actions against all kinds of smuggling activities through risk assessment and intelligence analysis.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     