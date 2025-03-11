News / Nation

What's the potential of Chinese silver economy?

  20:58 UTC+8, 2025-03-11       0
During the Two Sessions,silver economy is in the spotlight.What are the future trends for the silver economy?How will China incentivize businesses to enter the elderly care market?
During the 2025 two sessions -- the annual meetings of China's National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) , the silver economy is once again in the spotlight. What are the future trends for the silver economy? How will China incentivize businesses to enter the elderly care market?

In the latest China Q&A, Robert Kuhn, chairman of the U.S. Kuhn Foundation, raised this question with Jin Li, a member of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC, as well as vice president of the Southern University of Science and Technology.

Jin stated that fully developing the silver economy will inject strong momentum into China's economic growth. He pointed out that China has initially established a dual focus on elderly care services and industry development. However, the diversification of needs among the aging population requires the government to further guide businesses to deepen their engagement in the elderly care sector.

Source: Xinhua
