China's national legislature holds closing meeting of annual session
15:29 UTC+8, 2025-03-11 0
The 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, held the closing meeting of its third session on Tuesday.
15:29 UTC+8, 2025-03-11 0
The 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, held the closing meeting of its third session on Tuesday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports