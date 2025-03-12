China's private economy ushers in greater opportunities for growth

This emphasis on expanding opportunities for the private economy underscores the vast potential and crucial role of China's private enterprises in future development.

According to the 2025 Chinese government work report delivered last Wednesday, China will encourage private investment by implementing new mechanisms for public-private partnerships in a well-regulated manner and guiding more private investment toward major infrastructure and public wellbeing projects, thus creating more opportunities for the development of private capital.

Two key highlights of China's private economy

In the 1980s, China's private economy started from scratch, experiencing rapid growth throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

Since 2018, when the central government convened a symposium specifically addressing private enterprises, their role in the national economy has become even increasingly significant, paritcularly in two main areas.

Firstly, private enterprises have significant contributed to foreign trade.

According to the General Administration of Customs of China, private enterprises have maintained China's top foreign trade entities for six consecutive years. In 2024, their share of total foreign trade rose to 55.5 percent, achieving “three key firsts”: the number of private enterprises engaged in import-export records exceeded 600,000 for the first time; private enterprises became China's largest import-export entities for high-tech products for the first time; and the share of private enterprises in China's consumer goods imports exceeded 50 percent for the first time.

Secondly, private enterprises have been key drivers of technological innovation.

In the current era of information technology, an increasing number of cutting-edge innovations are emerging from private enterprises.

Companies like Huawei in 5G technology and BYD and CATL in new energy vehicles, showcase the research strength and value-creation capabilities of China’s private sector.

Data from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation indicates that as of January 2025, the number of private enterprises classified as national high-tech firms had surged from 28,000 in 2012 to over 420,000, with their share rising from 62.4 percent to over 92 percent.

This illustrates a rapid transition from traditional labor-intensive industries to technology-driven growth within the private sector.