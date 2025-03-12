National Tree Planting Day: Making China greener
20:20 UTC+8, 2025-03-12 0
Today marks China's National Tree Planting Day, a day when people are encouraged to plant trees as part of the country's forestation campaign to protect the environment.
20:20 UTC+8, 2025-03-12 0
Today marks China's National Tree Planting Day, a day when people are encouraged to plant trees as part of the country's forestation campaign to protect the environment.
China planted 4.45 million hectares of trees and improved 3.22 million hectares of grassland in 2024, official data showed.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports