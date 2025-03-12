News / Nation

China distributes US$139.48M in subsidies to support e-bike trade-in program

Xinhua
  21:01 UTC+8, 2025-03-12       0
Since the start of 2025, China has distributed 1 billion yuan (US$139.48 million) in subsidies to over 1.65 million consumers participating in its e-bike trade-in program.
Xinhua
  21:01 UTC+8, 2025-03-12       0

Since the start of 2025, China has distributed 1 billion yuan (US$139.48 million) in subsidies to over 1.65 million consumers participating in its e-bike trade-in program, the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

From January 1, 2025, to Tuesday this week, more than 1.66 million new e-bikes were sold under the trade-in program in China, exceeding the total number sold in 2024.

Since the launch of the program in September 2024, a total of 3.046 million new e-bikes have been sold nationwide.

The program has not only provided benefits to consumers but also significantly boosted the sales performance of merchants. To date, the program has generated new vehicle sales amounting to 4.51 billion yuan this year, benefiting some 47,000 sales outlets.

The majority of these outlets are individual businesses and small-to-medium-sized enterprises, with an average per-store sales increase of 96,000 yuan, according to the ministry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     