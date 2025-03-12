Chinese student missing in the Netherlands for over 2 weeks

A 23-year-old Chinese student, Luo Shengmen, has been reported missing in the Netherlands for over two weeks. Dutch police have launched an investigation, but so far, no significant leads have emerged.

Luo, a graduate of Tsinghua University's Department of Philosophy, arrived in Amsterdam in August 2024 to pursue a master's degree at the University of Amsterdam.

According to social media posts by concerned netizens, Luo was last seen on the evening of February 23, near a supermarket close to his apartment in Amsterdam. Witnesses recalled that he was "wearing black or dark-colored clothing, with shoulder-length straight hair, and carrying a backpack."