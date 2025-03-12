﻿
News / Nation

Chinese student missing in the Netherlands for over 2 weeks

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  15:50 UTC+8, 2025-03-12       0
A 23-year-old Chinese student has been reported missing in the Netherlands for over two weeks, with police in Amsterdam launching an investigation but not finding any leads so far.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  15:50 UTC+8, 2025-03-12       0

A 23-year-old Chinese student, Luo Shengmen, has been reported missing in the Netherlands for over two weeks. Dutch police have launched an investigation, but so far, no significant leads have emerged.

Luo, a graduate of Tsinghua University's Department of Philosophy, arrived in Amsterdam in August 2024 to pursue a master's degree at the University of Amsterdam.

According to social media posts by concerned netizens, Luo was last seen on the evening of February 23, near a supermarket close to his apartment in Amsterdam. Witnesses recalled that he was "wearing black or dark-colored clothing, with shoulder-length straight hair, and carrying a backpack."

Chinese student missing in the Netherlands for over 2 weeks

A missing person notice for Chinese student Luo Shengmen.

Despite extensive efforts by local police, the search has yielded little progress. Luo's mobile phone, passport, and other personal belongings were found in his apartment, and his bank card records indicate no activity since February 22.

Officials from the Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands stated on March 5 that they were aware of the situation and had been in contact with relevant parties.

By March 10, numerous missing person notices had circulated on both domestic and international social media platforms. According to these posts, Luo is approximately 1.77 meters tall, weighs between 65 to 70 kilograms, has shoulder-length straight hair, wears glasses, and is clean-shaven.

Luo's mother told Shanghai-based The Paper that based on the information provided by police, there are still no clear reasons or new leads regarding her son's sudden disappearance.

Chinese student missing in the Netherlands for over 2 weeks

Luo Shengmen, a 23-year-old Chinese student, has been missing in the Netherlands for over two weeks.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     