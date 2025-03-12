Chinese student missing in the Netherlands for over 2 weeks
A 23-year-old Chinese student, Luo Shengmen, has been reported missing in the Netherlands for over two weeks. Dutch police have launched an investigation, but so far, no significant leads have emerged.
Luo, a graduate of Tsinghua University's Department of Philosophy, arrived in Amsterdam in August 2024 to pursue a master's degree at the University of Amsterdam.
According to social media posts by concerned netizens, Luo was last seen on the evening of February 23, near a supermarket close to his apartment in Amsterdam. Witnesses recalled that he was "wearing black or dark-colored clothing, with shoulder-length straight hair, and carrying a backpack."
Despite extensive efforts by local police, the search has yielded little progress. Luo's mobile phone, passport, and other personal belongings were found in his apartment, and his bank card records indicate no activity since February 22.
Officials from the Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands stated on March 5 that they were aware of the situation and had been in contact with relevant parties.
By March 10, numerous missing person notices had circulated on both domestic and international social media platforms. According to these posts, Luo is approximately 1.77 meters tall, weighs between 65 to 70 kilograms, has shoulder-length straight hair, wears glasses, and is clean-shaven.
Luo's mother told Shanghai-based The Paper that based on the information provided by police, there are still no clear reasons or new leads regarding her son's sudden disappearance.