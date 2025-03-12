Around 90 pct of Bangladeshi respondents stand in favor of China: survey

Around 90 percent of Bangladeshi respondents have favorable stance on China and their satisfaction is increasing over the past three years, according to a leading local think-tank survey.

The survey, "National Image of China in Bangladesh," released on Tuesday, found that the overall image of China in Bangladesh has improved and shows consistent trends in several areas, including Bangladesh-China economic relations, people's perception of the Chinese society and economic situation.

This finding has been used to compare the three surveys conducted in 2022, 2023 and 2024, which were aimed at understanding the perceptions of the Bangladeshi people about China in general and their perceptions of the different aspects of the Bangladesh-China relationship.

The Center for Alternatives conducted the survey and found that it reflects a growing acknowledgement of the country's cultural heritage and global influence, with dominant power perceptions remaining the key theme. And most respondents lauded China's emerging role in solving the Rohingya crisis and mitigating the protracted conflict situation in the Middle East.

The survey showed that diplomatic ties have been marked by mutual respect, with China being a key development partner for Bangladesh.

The findings also suggest a real need and scope exists for more significant cultural, educational, and social interactions between the people of China and Bangladesh.

This survey was conducted from October to November 2024 among 5,335 respondents across all eight divisions from different socio-economic backgrounds.

Imtiaz Ahmed, executive director at the Center for Alternatives, told Xinhua that in several areas, particularly regarding bilateral relations, there has been consistent positive sentiment. And there has been quite a good positive count on the Belt and Road Initiative.

He said that people expect more investment and people-to-people exchange. One new thing that has come up is regarding the health sector.

People expect that more collaboration and more changes can be done in this area, where the Bangladeshi health sector can develop as much as China's health sector has done.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said these surveys have showcased the Bangladeshi people's perception of China in social, economic, and cultural fields, as well as their friendly sentiments toward China.

They particularly highlight some trend-based changes and positive developments over the past three years, Yao added.

Yao stated that these data reflect the support and endorsement from the Bangladeshi people for China's friendly policies toward all Bangladeshi people.