4 killed in east China company blast
12:26 UTC+8, 2025-03-12 0
Four people were killed and four others injured following a blast at a company in the city of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Tuesday.
12:26 UTC+8, 2025-03-12 0
Four people were killed and four others injured following a blast at a company in the city of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Tuesday, according to local authorities.
The incident took place at 3:30pm at the Jiangsu Huili biotechnology company in the city's Gaogang District. The company specializes in biological fermentation and related fields.
An investigation into the cause of the blast is currently underway.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports