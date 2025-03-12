China launches 18 satellites from Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site

A group of 18 low Earth orbit satellites was launched aboard the Long March-8 Y6 carrier rocket from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in south China's Hainan Province in the early hours of Wednesday.

The satellites, the fifth group of its kind, have entered the preset orbit successfully, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). They will constitute China's commercial Internet constellation Spacesail.

This mission marks the inaugural launch from the site's No. 1 launch pad, which, following the inaugural launch from the No. 2 pad on November 30, 2024, signifies the dual-pad readiness of China's first commercial spaceport for future missions.

The No. 1 launch pad, standing 83 meters tall, is tailored for the Long March-8 rocket. It features a modular steel structure design and employs a dual-direction flame deflection cone for cooling and noise reduction for the first time, enhancing rapid reuse capabilities.

The launch pad now supports a seven-day launch and seven-day reset cycle, crucial for meeting surging launch demands.

The construction of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site commenced in July 2022. It completed its first launch mission in November 2024.

Now it is advancing the construction of the phase II project.

The Long March-8 rocket, developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology under the CASC, is a medium-lift liquid-fueled rocket optimized for cost-effective, multi-satellite launches to low- and medium-Earth orbits.

The mission marks the 563rd flight of the Long March rocket family, the pillar of China's space transport system.