Cashing on summit: the rise of Mount Tai's 'climbing buddy' business
For many, hiking is tough — especially when it means conquering Mount Tai's 6,000-plus stone steps to the summit. However, a new trend is making the climb easier: hiring a "climbing buddy."
Known in Chinese as "peipa" (陪爬), or climbing buddy, these are young men who offer companionship and assistance on hikes — for a price.
A 26-year-old man from Tai'an in east China's Shandong Province recently gained attention for earning over 300,000 yuan (US$41,452) in the past year by offering this service on Mount Tai. His story went viral on Chinese social media.
The man surnamed Chen graduated with a degree in sports and started offering his services in 2024. He climbs Mount Tai twice a day — once during the daytime and once at night — charging 600 yuan for daytime hikes and 700 yuan for night service.
His primary clients are women aged 20 to 35. More than just a guide, he assists clients by carrying their bags, offering encouragement and even physically supporting or carrying exhausted climbers.
Chen emphasizes that his high earnings come at a cost. He works up to 17-18 hours a day, often streaming live for three hours in addition to his climbing schedule.
It's not just about showing up; you have to be willing to endure the exhaustion, he pointed out.
Chen is not alone. Many young, energetic individuals, often university students — or "climbing buddies" — have turned this niche service into a profitable business. Social media platforms like Douyin, the Chinese version of the short video platform TikTok, are flooded with advertisements from "climbing buddies."
One such Douyin user, known as "Mount Tai Climbing Buddy (Echo)" (泰山陪爬回响), has posted many videos of himself assisting female climbers in various ways — carrying them princess-style, holding their hands, lifting them onto his shoulders, and even letting them ride on his back.
Standing 185 centimeters tall and weighing 80 kilograms, Echo highlights his veteran background and six-pack physique as part of his appeal. He also provides photography services to capture memorable moments for his clients.
Mount Tai, referred to as the "First of the Five Great Mountains of China," holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. Its steep ascent challenges thousands of climbers daily, creating a growing demand for support services like those provided by the climbing buddies.
Yan, another climbing buddy in his 30s, believes that earning 300,000 yuan a year is an exaggeration but admits that monthly earnings of 15,000 to 20,000 yuan are realistic.
A single day with two hikes can bring in 1,300 yuan, and referring clients to others can earn additional commission, Yan noted. But working nonstop every day is impossible.
Meanwhile, Wang, who runs a company offering climbing buddy services, says that the viral news has sparked a surge in interest. His phone has been ringing nonstop with people wanting to apply, he said, adding the earning potential is very tempting.
Wang's team, which consists of 60 to 70 young people aged 18 to 28, is struggling to keep up with demand, as bookings are now extending into May.
The trend has sparked mixed reactions. Some netizens praise the dedication and physical endurance required for the job. Others express concern over the long-term impact on climbers' health, in particular their knees.