Cashing on summit: the rise of Mount Tai's 'climbing buddy' business

For many, hiking is tough — especially when it means conquering Mount Tai's 6,000-plus stone steps to the summit. However, a new trend is making the climb easier: hiring a "climbing buddy."

Known in Chinese as "peipa" (陪爬), or climbing buddy, these are young men who offer companionship and assistance on hikes — for a price.

A 26-year-old man from Tai'an in east China's Shandong Province recently gained attention for earning over 300,000 yuan (US$41,452) in the past year by offering this service on Mount Tai. His story went viral on Chinese social media.

The man surnamed Chen graduated with a degree in sports and started offering his services in 2024. He climbs Mount Tai twice a day — once during the daytime and once at night — charging 600 yuan for daytime hikes and 700 yuan for night service.

His primary clients are women aged 20 to 35. More than just a guide, he assists clients by carrying their bags, offering encouragement and even physically supporting or carrying exhausted climbers.

Chen emphasizes that his high earnings come at a cost. He works up to 17-18 hours a day, often streaming live for three hours in addition to his climbing schedule.

It's not just about showing up; you have to be willing to endure the exhaustion, he pointed out.

Chen is not alone. Many young, energetic individuals, often university students — or "climbing buddies" — have turned this niche service into a profitable business. Social media platforms like Douyin, the Chinese version of the short video platform TikTok, are flooded with advertisements from "climbing buddies."