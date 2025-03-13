News / Nation

China, US authorities maintain communication on trade issues

Xinhua
  19:51 UTC+8, 2025-03-13       0
Relevant authorities from China and the United States have been maintaining communication on trade issues.
Xinhua
  19:51 UTC+8, 2025-03-13       0

Relevant authorities from China and the United States have been maintaining communication on trade issues, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The remarks were made during a regular press conference in response to a question about whether the two countries had set a date for meetings on trade matters.

China has always advocated that differences and disputes in the economic and trade fields should be addressed with a positive and cooperative attitude and that both sides should strengthen communication through equal dialogue to find mutually acceptable solutions, the spokesperson said.

However, any communication and consultation must be based on mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit, the spokesperson emphasized, noting that threats and coercion will only backfire.

The spokesperson urged the United States to work together with China on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation and return to the right path of resolving issues through dialogue and consultation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     