News / Nation

China's homegrown beef cattle breed to make global debut

Xinhua
  17:11 UTC+8, 2025-03-14       0
China's "Huaxi cattle" breed will make its first international appearance under a beef cattle breeding cooperation project with Laos.
Xinhua
  17:11 UTC+8, 2025-03-14       0

China's "Huaxi cattle" breed will make its first international appearance under a beef cattle breeding cooperation project with Laos, the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences said Friday.

The project, signed in Vientiane earlier this week, will see China export 100,000 doses of frozen semen and 10 breeding bulls of the Huaxi cattle to Laos, with the goal of enhancing the efficiency of beef cattle breeding and cultivating high-quality breeds in the Southeast Asian nation, said the academy.

"This marks an important step for China's beef cattle breeding industry into the global market, laying a solid foundation for its international development," it said.

The Huaxi cattle breed is the result of over four decades of research efforts and offers rapid growth, high-quality meat and strong adaptability, with performance metrics matching international advanced levels. A mature bull weighs up to approximately 900 kg.

Some 23,400 Huaxi cattle have been bred across 12 Chinese provincial-level regions, supported by an advanced breeding database in addition to a network of breeding farms and bull stations, according to the academy.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     