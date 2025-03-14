China's homegrown beef cattle breed to make global debut

China's "Huaxi cattle" breed will make its first international appearance under a beef cattle breeding cooperation project with Laos, the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences said Friday.

The project, signed in Vientiane earlier this week, will see China export 100,000 doses of frozen semen and 10 breeding bulls of the Huaxi cattle to Laos, with the goal of enhancing the efficiency of beef cattle breeding and cultivating high-quality breeds in the Southeast Asian nation, said the academy.

"This marks an important step for China's beef cattle breeding industry into the global market, laying a solid foundation for its international development," it said.

The Huaxi cattle breed is the result of over four decades of research efforts and offers rapid growth, high-quality meat and strong adaptability, with performance metrics matching international advanced levels. A mature bull weighs up to approximately 900 kg.

Some 23,400 Huaxi cattle have been bred across 12 Chinese provincial-level regions, supported by an advanced breeding database in addition to a network of breeding farms and bull stations, according to the academy.