News / Nation

Former senior customs official expelled from CPC, public office

Xinhua
  15:09 UTC+8, 2025-03-14       0
Sun Yuning, former deputy head of China's General Administration of Customs, has been expelled from the CPC and dismissed from public office for serious violations of laws.
Xinhua
  15:09 UTC+8, 2025-03-14       0

Sun Yuning, former deputy head of China's General Administration of Customs, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office for serious violations of Party discipline and laws, according to an official statement released Friday.

The decision followed an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

Sun, also a former member of the Party committee of the administration, was found to have obstructed the investigation, violated the Party's frugality rules, and engaged in money-for-sex transactions, according to the statement.

He also abused his power to seek undue benefits for others in business operations and job adjustments, illegally receiving large sums of money and valuables in return.

Sun's illicit gains will be confiscated, and his case will be transferred to the procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution, according to the statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     