Former senior customs official expelled from CPC, public office

Sun Yuning, former deputy head of China's General Administration of Customs, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office for serious violations of Party discipline and laws, according to an official statement released Friday.

The decision followed an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

Sun, also a former member of the Party committee of the administration, was found to have obstructed the investigation, violated the Party's frugality rules, and engaged in money-for-sex transactions, according to the statement.

He also abused his power to seek undue benefits for others in business operations and job adjustments, illegally receiving large sums of money and valuables in return.

Sun's illicit gains will be confiscated, and his case will be transferred to the procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution, according to the statement.