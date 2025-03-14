News / Nation

No room for any "Taiwan independence" separatist activities: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua
  08:39 UTC+8, 2025-03-14       0
A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday said that no individual or force will be allowed to split Taiwan from China.
Xinhua
  08:39 UTC+8, 2025-03-14       0

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday said that no individual or force will be allowed to split Taiwan from China, and that there is no room for "Taiwan independence" separatist activities in any form.

"If the separatist forces dare to cross the red line, resolute actions will be taken in response," said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

Chen made the remarks when slamming the latest separatist words of Taiwan's leader, Lai Ching-te, who claimed that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are "not subordinate to each other."

In response, Chen stressed that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. It has never been and will never be a country.

"Taiwan belongs to all the Chinese people. This is an indisputable historical and legal fact, and it is the status quo across the Strait that cannot be changed," he said.

He also denounced Lai for instigating separatist sentiment on the island and for blocking cross-Strait exchange, warning that anyone seeking "Taiwan independence" is doomed to fail.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     