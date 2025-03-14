No room for any "Taiwan independence" separatist activities: mainland spokesperson

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday said that no individual or force will be allowed to split Taiwan from China, and that there is no room for "Taiwan independence" separatist activities in any form.

"If the separatist forces dare to cross the red line, resolute actions will be taken in response," said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

Chen made the remarks when slamming the latest separatist words of Taiwan's leader, Lai Ching-te, who claimed that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are "not subordinate to each other."

In response, Chen stressed that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. It has never been and will never be a country.

"Taiwan belongs to all the Chinese people. This is an indisputable historical and legal fact, and it is the status quo across the Strait that cannot be changed," he said.

He also denounced Lai for instigating separatist sentiment on the island and for blocking cross-Strait exchange, warning that anyone seeking "Taiwan independence" is doomed to fail.