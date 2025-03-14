Chinese pianist, 29, shot dead by husband in US

According to police reports, officers responded to a 911 call from a family member, who stated that Rivera had pointed a gun at Liu during a heated argument. Shortly afterwards, neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Upon entering the residence, SWAT teams discovered both Liu and Rivera dead. Preliminary investigations indicate that Rivera shot Liu before taking his own life.

Chinese pianist and music teacher Liu Weilu was fatally shot by her husband, Jonathan Rivera, in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide at their Florida home in the United States on March 8. The Gainesville Police Department is investigating the incident.

Liu, 29, was a talented pianist who earned a master's degree in music and arts from Columbus State University in Georgia and worked as a piano teacher, according to Yangtze Evening News. Neighbors often saw children attending lessons at her home. Rivera, a US Army veteran, had worked as a real estate agent but had his license revoked.

Neighbors revealed that Liu had previously confided in them about experiencing domestic violence at the hands of Rivera, including incidents of physical abuse. Police records show that Rivera was arrested for domestic violence in December last year, but Liu declined to press charges, leading to his release.

On the day of the shooting, neighbors reported seeing the couple together without any signs of disturbance, but gunshots were heard in the early hours of the morning, the report said.

Liu's former piano teacher, Henry Kramer, has set up an online fundraiser to cover funeral expenses. He described Liu as a "kind and talented person who fell victim to domestic violence". As Liu's family is in China, Kramer has taken it upon himself to help with the aftermath. The campaign has raised nearly US$10,000 so far.