News / Nation

Beijing extends heating season amid cold wave, snowfall

  18:23 UTC+8, 2025-03-15       0
Beijing saw a sharp temperature drop and snowfall Saturday, prompting authorities to extend heating by two days until Monday.
Beijing experienced a sharp temperature drop on Saturday, with multiple areas seeing snowfall. In response, municipal authorities decided to extend the heating season by two days, pushing it until Monday.

Zhao Wei, chief forecaster at the Beijing Meteorological Observatory, said a cold front caused rain-snow transitions, with moderate to heavy snow in western and northern mountainous areas and rain turning to sleet or snow in plains from Friday to Saturday.

Zhao added temperatures are expected to range from 6 degrees Celsius during the day to minus 2 degrees Celsius at night on Saturday, about 5 degrees Celsius lower than the levels on Friday.

As of 1pm Saturday, the northern districts of Huairou, Yanqing, and Miyun had issued a yellow alert for icy roads, forecasting snow in the daytime and the evening.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system for strong winds, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

Meanwhile, Shanghai is set to feel the impact of a northern cold front starting Sunday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop sharply. Sunday's high is predicted at about 9 degrees Celsius, with nighttime lows near 5 degrees Celsius.

By Monday morning, temperatures may dip to 3 degrees Celsius in the city's urban areas and potentially -1 degrees Celsius in the suburbs.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
