News / Nation

2,876 fraud suspects repatriated from Myanmar to China

  17:30 UTC+8, 2025-03-15       0
A total of 2,876 Chinese telecom fraud suspects have been repatriated from Myawaddy in Myanmar to China following a joint crackdown launched by China.
A total of 2,876 Chinese telecom fraud suspects have been repatriated from Myawaddy in Myanmar to China following a joint crackdown launched by China, Myanmar, and Thailand, the Ministry of Public Security said on Friday.

Aboard chartered flights, 2,255 additional suspects were recently repatriated to China under the escort of Chinese police, according to the ministry.

This mass repatriation marks a significant achievement in the joint operation between China, Myanmar, and Thailand that was launched on February 20 and is a powerful deterrent to foreign criminal gangs, the ministry said.

The ministry pledged to redouble its efforts to deepen international law enforcement cooperation and intensify the crackdown on telecom fraud to protect the safety and property of Chinese citizens.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
