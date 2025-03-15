"Ne Zha 2" storms into all-time global box office top 5

Chinese animated powerhouse "Ne Zha 2" has surpassed Disney's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" to secure its spot as the fifth highest-grossing film of all time globally.

According to data from ticketing platform Maoyan, the film's global earnings, including presales, have exceeded 15.019 billion yuan (about 2.09 billion U.S. dollars) as of Saturday.

The milestone was reached just 45 days after the film's release during the Chinese New Year on Jan. 29.

This adds to an impressive list of records for the film, which became the first film to gross 1 billion U.S. dollars in a single market, the first non-Hollywood title to enter the billion-dollar club, and the highest-grossing animated movie of all time worldwide.