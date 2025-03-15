'Ne Zha 2' storms into global box office top 5, cementing it as a cultural phenomenon

The Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" has soared past Disney's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" to claim the fifth spot on the all-time global box office charts, further solidifying its status as both a cultural and commercial phenomenon. According to data from the ticketing platform Maoyan as of Saturday, the film's global earnings – including presales – have surpassed 15.019 billion yuan (US$2.09 billion), a milestone reached just 45 days after its release during the Chinese New Year on January 29. This latest feat adds to an impressive list of records for the film, which became the first film to gross 1 billion US dollars in a single market, the first non-Hollywood title to enter the billion-dollar club, and the highest-grossing animated movie of all time worldwide.

Milestone for Chinese cinema Directed by Yang Yu, known as Jiaozi, the sequel to 2019's "Ne Zha" – which grossed 5 billion yuan and topped the Chinese box office that year – has redefined the ceiling for single-film earnings in Chinese cinema. Over 98 percent of its revenue has come from the Chinese mainland, according to Maoyan data. "This success has not only boosted the confidence of creators but also showcased the resilience and immense growth potential of the Chinese market," said Lai Li, a Maoyan analyst. The film's roots run deep in Chinese mythology, continuing the story of the boy god Nezha as he and his ally Aobing struggle to rebuild their physical forms. With the help of the immortal Taiyi Zhenren, they navigate a journey of self-discovery, fate and defiance. The story's rich mythology, dazzling animation, and universal themes have struck a chord with audiences. "'Ne Zha 2' is a miracle and a peak in Chinese cinema, a record that may remain unbroken for a long time," said Chen Xuguang, director of the Institute of Film, Television and Theatre at Peking University.

Expanding global reach with acclaim The film's technical achievements are just as remarkable. With nearly 2,000 visual effects shots and contributions from 138 animation studios, "Ne Zha 2" exemplifies the growing strength of China's creative industry. Since its international rollout began on February 13 in Australia and New Zealand, "Ne Zha 2" has steadily expanded its global footprint. It opened in North America the following day, shattering the region's 20-year-old opening weekend record for a Chinese-language film. Sheila Sofian, a professor at the University of Southern California and a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, praised the film's production design, sound design, and music, calling it "mind-blowing" in a video interview shared by China Media Group. After debuting in Singapore on March 6, "Ne Zha 2" launched this week in the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand, with further Southeast Asian rollouts planned in the coming weeks. Its European expansion is also underway. On Friday, the film held preview screenings in Britain and Ireland ahead of its official March 21 release in both countries, with further European rollouts to follow. Cedric Behrel, managing director of Trinity CineAsia, which holds theatrical distribution rights for "Ne Zha 2" across 37 territories, including the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, and Spain, described the film's European launch as "unprecedented in scope."