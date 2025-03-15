Former Agricultural Bank of China vice president indicted for graft

Lou Wenlong, a former vice president of the Agricultural Bank of China, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate on Saturday.

Lou is accused of taking advantage of his various posts, including those at the then China Banking Regulatory Commission and the Agricultural Bank of China, to seek benefits for others and illegally accepting a huge amount of money and gifts in return.

The case was filed at a court in Quanzhou, east China's Fujian Province.