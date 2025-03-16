China expands marine ranching to boost food security

With an extensive coastline, China is turning to the vast ocean to bolster food security by building modern marine ranches.

With an extensive coastline, China is turning to the vast ocean to bolster food security by building modern marine ranches. The construction of marine ranches, dubbed "blue granaries" in the vast blue ocean, highlights the nation's efforts to diversify food supplies. With more investment and innovative technologies, China's marine ranching industry is playing a role in strengthening food security.

Food security Chinese leaders have underscored the importance of utilizing both land and sea resources to enhance food production to feed a population of over 1.4 billion. This year's "No. 1 central document" stresses that work must be done to build a diversified food supply system and adopt an all-encompassing approach to agriculture and food. It says that efforts will be made to expand food resources through multiple channels, including promoting the high-quality development of fisheries and supporting the development of deep-sea and far-sea aquaculture and the construction of marine ranches. In recent years, marine ranching has gained momentum along China's coast. In 2024, the city of Shanwei, in the southern province of Guangdong, invested more than 2 billion yuan (US$279 million) to build eight marine ranches as well as cold chain and sales facilities. To date, China has built more than 180 national-level marine ranches. The eastern province of Shandong ranked top with 71 national-level marine ranches, accounting for 38 percent of the country's total, said Zhang Jiandong, head of the Oceanic Administration of Shandong Province.