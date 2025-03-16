|   
News / Nation

China's SF Airlines expands fleet to 90 freighters

Xinhua
  21:02 UTC+8, 2025-03-16       0
SF Airlines, China's largest air-cargo carrier in terms of fleet size, has increased its fleet to 90 freighters, the cargo carrier announced on Sunday.
Xinhua
  21:02 UTC+8, 2025-03-16       0

SF Airlines, China's largest air-cargo carrier in terms of fleet size, has increased its fleet to 90 freighters, notable progress for the company in strengthening its service capacity in the global market, the cargo carrier announced on Sunday.

The 90th member of the SF Airlines fleet, a B767-300BCF widebody freighter, arrived at the Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport on Sunday to join the fleet, the cargo carrier said.

The company disclosed that currently more than 30 percent of its freighter fleet consists of widebody jets — which are key players on its air route networks, reaching destinations both domestically and globally.

The expansion of the scale and improved structure of its transport capacity will support SF Airlines in its endeavors to broaden its air-cargo transport route network, which reaches over 100 destinations at home and globally. It also enhances the airline's services for logistics supply chains and customers, the cargo carrier added.

Headquartered in Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province, SF Airlines received its first freighter and launched its first cargo route back in 2009.

In 2024, SF Airlines transported more than 1.17 million tons of air cargo — exceeding one million tons of annual cargo volume for the first time in its history, the company said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
﻿
