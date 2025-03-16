﻿
News / Nation

Past makes perfect present

China Daily
  16:33 UTC+8, 2025-03-16
Miaoying Temple neighborhood capitalizes on its cultural cachet to lure capital's young trendsetters.
China Daily
  16:33 UTC+8, 2025-03-16       0
Past makes perfect present
China Daily

In the shadow of the iconic White Dagoba in Beijing's historical Miaoying Temple neighborhood, residents and tourists enjoy a casual day in one of the alleyways in May 2024.

Miaoying Temple neighborhood capitalizes on its cultural cachet to lure capital's young trendsetters.

In the heart of Beijing's Xicheng district is the historical Miaoying Temple neighborhood, famous for its White Dagoba. As the biggest and the oldest Tibetan-style Buddhist dagoba in China, it is one of the capital's landmarks. A dagoba is a dome-shaped shrine containing Buddhist relics, and is closer in style to the stupas originally built in India, on which China's pagodas were later modeled. Unlike traditional Chinese-style pagodas, which are tall, thin and multistoried with corners, dagobas tend to be rounder and squatter.

Today, the neighborhood has become a blend of old and new, where ancient hutong (alleyways) meet trendy cafes, creating a cultural hub that attracts local residents and visitors.

To document the area's down-to-earth life and changes over the years, seven retired photojournalists in Beijing have spent the last few decades shooting local scenes.

Standing for more than 700 years, the ancient building is testament to Beijing's history. Surrounding it, the labyrinth of alleyways preserve their traditional layout, and provide a glimpse into the lives of those who have called this area home for generations.

Living in a street across from the neighborhood for more than 20 years, Wang Wenyang, vice-chairman of the China Artistic Photography Society and one of the retired photojournalists, used his camera to record the lives of the people in the area.

"Amid the city's hustle and bustle, it is lovely to be able to capture the warmth of human bonds and heartwarming moments," Wang says. Covering about 37 hectares, Miaoying is one of Beijing's traditional neighborhoods that keep the ancient city's authentic flavor.

In recent years, it has undergone a thoughtful transformation. While maintaining its historical charm, it has embraced modernity, attracting a wave of young entrepreneurs and creatives. More than 20 shops now line the winding alleyways, the aroma of freshly baked baguettes blending with the scent of traditional Beijing-style stews.

The signature combination of red walls and the White Dagoba provides a picturesque backdrop for leisurely strolls, photo opportunities and moments of quiet reflection for city dwellers.

Kang Taisen, a retired photojournalist from China Chemical Industry News, is attracted by the twists of ancient alleyways and trendy fashion, and tries to capture this flavor with his camera.

"The aroma of lamb hotpot and coffee mingles in the alleys, creating a particular scent. The original residents carrying birdcages, walking their dogs, and picking up their children from school, along with fitness influencers, fashion enthusiasts, and white-collar workers from the nearby Financial Street, form the new eclectic scene," Kang says.

Ancient houses, old grain and oil stores, trendy shops and cafes coexist and combined with the young people coming to make social media check-ins, create a contemporary Beijing vibe.

Source: China Daily
Beijing
