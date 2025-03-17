|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Pig-to-human kidney transplant in China offers hope to millions in organ crisis

Xinhua
  17:55 UTC+8, 2025-03-17       0
A Chinese medical team has successfully transplanted a gene-engineered pig kidney into a uremic patient, marking a major clinical milestone in cross-species organ transplantation.
Xinhua
  17:55 UTC+8, 2025-03-17       0

A Chinese medical team has successfully transplanted a gene-engineered pig kidney into a uremic patient, marking a major clinical milestone in cross-species organ transplantation.

The medical team from Xijing Hospital of the Air Force Medical University transplanted a gene-edited pig kidney into a 69-year-old woman with end-stage kidney disease on March 6. After blood flow was restored, the transplanted kidney turned pink and soon began producing urine.

On the sixth day post-operation, the patient was stable with good kidney function, and her 24-hour urine output peaked at 5,468 milliliters. Also, her serum creatinine level, a key biochemical indicator for assessing kidney function, dropped to normal by day 3, indicating initial surgical success, according to the team.

Diagnosed with chronic renal failure eight years ago, the patient couldn't find a suitable kidney donor and had to rely on dialysis three times per week. As her condition progressed, dialysis-related complications emerged.

China has approximately 130 million chronic kidney disease patients, with millions of those in the end-stage renal disease phase continuously increasing each year.

The patient will face challenges like immune rejection, coagulation disorders and pathogen-caused infections in the coming days, according to the team.

At least four live pig-kidney-to-human transplants have been reported to date, all in the United States. The patient who underwent the transplant last November is the longest-surviving recipient of a pig organ so far, while the fourth patient, transplanted in January this year, has survived for over a month.

Last year, Chinese scientists transplanted a gene-modified pig kidney into a macaque, and reported in December to have achieved organ function for more than six months, a benchmark for long-term survival.

The researchers from Xijing Hospital performed the first-ever transplantation of a gene-modified pig liver into a brain-dead patient last April. A month later, a team from the First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University transplanted a gene-modified pig liver into a living human patient with severe liver cancer.

"Xenotransplantation could be a key way to solve the organ shortage problem and offer new hope for many patients," said Dou Kefeng, who led the Xijing hospital team.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     