Former chairman of Chinese aviation industry corporation arrested for graft
11:38 UTC+8, 2025-03-17 0
Tan Ruisong, former board chairman of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China Ltd, has been arrested on suspicion of embezzlement and accepting bribes.
11:38 UTC+8, 2025-03-17 0
Tan Ruisong, former board chairman of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China Ltd, has been arrested on suspicion of embezzlement and accepting bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said in a statement on Monday.
The case was handed over to prosecutors for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision, the SPP said.
Tan was placed under investigation in August 2024.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports