5 killed in north China expressway construction accident

Five people were killed in an accident at an expressway construction site in Pingding County, north China's Shanxi Province, according to the county government on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at 5:55pm on Monday at the site of an expansion project in the Yexi section of the Taiyuan-Jiuguan Expressway, leaving five people trapped.

Rescue teams from multiple departments managed to rescue all the trapped by 8:17pm Monday, but they were confirmed dead at the scene.

Further investigation and follow-up work are underway.