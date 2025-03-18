5 killed in north China expressway construction accident
17:05 UTC+8, 2025-03-18
Five people were killed in an accident at an expressway construction site in Pingding County, north China's Shanxi Province, according to the county government on Tuesday.
The accident occurred at 5:55pm on Monday at the site of an expansion project in the Yexi section of the Taiyuan-Jiuguan Expressway, leaving five people trapped.
Rescue teams from multiple departments managed to rescue all the trapped by 8:17pm Monday, but they were confirmed dead at the scene.
Further investigation and follow-up work are underway.
