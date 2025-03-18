Chinese FM to attend China-Japan-ROK Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting, co-chair Sixth China-Japan High-Level Economic Dialogue
15:48 UTC+8, 2025-03-18 0
Wang Yi and Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya will co-chair the Sixth China-Japan High-Level Economic Dialogue.
Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the 11th China-Japan-ROK Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Tokyo, Japan on March 22.
During his visit to Japan, Wang and Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya will co-chair the Sixth China-Japan High-Level Economic Dialogue, foreign ministry spokesperson announced Tuesday.
