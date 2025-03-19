China's commitment to IP enforcement optimizes business environment for LEGO
Robin Smith underscores China's progress in fostering a business-friendly environment, particularly in IP protection through legislative reforms and enhanced enforcement.
In this episode of China Opportunities, Robin Smith, Vice President and General Counsel for China & APAC of the LEGO Group, underscores China's progress in fostering a business-friendly environment, particularly in intellectual property protection through legislative reforms and enhanced enforcement. "And thanks to such efforts, foreign companies like ours have been able to grow and develop our brand in China," she noted.
