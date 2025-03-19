|   
China's e-bike trade-ins hit 2 mln amid policy support

  20:30 UTC+8, 2025-03-19
China has seen more than 2.04 million new e-bikes sold under its consumer good trade-in program as of Tuesday, generating US$783 million in new sales of such bikes.
China has seen more than 2.04 million new e-bikes sold under its consumer good trade-in program as of Tuesday, generating 5.61 billion yuan (US$783 million) in new sales of such bikes, according to the Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday.

Since the start of this year, the daily sales volume of e-bikes under this program has averaged 27,000 units – 2.5 times the figure recorded the previous year, the ministry said.

During the period, over 2 million consumers have benefited from the program, with total subsidy applications involving over 1.2 billion yuan, averaging 610 yuan per person, the ministry added.

The program has also benefited about 50,000 sales outlets since the start of 2025, with an average per-store sales increase of 107,000 yuan. The majority of these outlets are individual businesses and small-to-micro-sized enterprises.

Since the launch of the program in September 2024, a total of 3.42 million new e-bikes have been sold nationwide, the ministry revealed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
