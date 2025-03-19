Into Chinese Art: Ink, immensity and vistas unbound

What happens when Western artistic perspectives encounter the timeless beauty of Chinese ink painting? China Daily invites Russian contemporary artist Anna Kazmina to the China Academy of Art in Hangzhou for an inspiring dialogue that transcends borders.

Guided by Professor Han Lu, a Chinese painting expert, Anna embarks on a journey through the Pan Tianshou Art Museum, exploring the profound philosophy behind traditional Chinese painting. Why does the art of leaving blank spaces create such boundless imagination? Why do themes of death and decay rarely appear in Chinese paintings? As Western realism meets Eastern artistic expression, Professor Han unravels the essence of Chinese artistic tradition, drawing insights from ancient masterpieces to illustrate the principle of "learning from nature while staying true to one's inner vision."

What kind of intellectual sparks will ignite between these two artists from China and Russia? Click to witness this artistic exchange that breaks cultural barriers.

Into Chinese Art is an immersive cultural interview series produced by China Daily, where international hosts engage with art experts through interactive discussions, offering audiences a deeper understanding of Chinese art and aesthetics. The second season of Into Chinese Art focuses on the art of Chinese painting and unfolds three captivating episodes.