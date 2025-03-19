|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China sentences ex-engineer to death for spying

AFP
  11:25 UTC+8, 2025-03-19       0
A former Chinese engineer has been sentenced to death for leaking state secrets to a foreign power, China's national security authorities said Wednesday.
AFP
  11:25 UTC+8, 2025-03-19       0

A former Chinese engineer has been sentenced to death for leaking state secrets to a foreign power, China's national security authorities said Wednesday.

The man, surnamed Liu, "secretly copied, duplicated, and sold a large volume of state secrets to a foreign espionage and intelligence agency," China's Ministry of State Security said in a post to its official WeChat account.

Liu had worked as an assistant engineer at a research institute and had resigned after believing he had been treated unfairly, the ministry said.

Before leaving, however, he "secretly copied and retained a large quantity of classified materials he had handled, intending to use them later for retaliation or blackmail against his superiors," it added.

The ministry did not state the research institute which employed Liu, nor did it give his full name.

Liu accumulated heavy debt after failed investments and "turned his attention to the classified materials in his possession, giving rise to treasonous thoughts of selling intelligence," it said.

The foreign intelligence agency — which was not named — cut off contact after tricking Liu into handing over the classified information at "a very low price," according to the ministry.

"However, the irredeemable Liu did not become aware of the consequences of his actions," it said, adding that he soon went abroad again to sell classified information.

"Over a period of six months, he covertly traveled through multiple countries, severely compromising China's national secrets."

Liu was sentenced to death following an investigation, the ministry added.

No details were given about when he would be executed.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     