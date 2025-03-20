﻿
News / Nation

Shenzhou-19 crew set for third extravehicular activities

Xinhua
  21:04 UTC+8, 2025-03-20       0
The Shenzhou-19 crew members on board China's space station will conduct their third extravehicular activity within the next few days.
Xinhua
  21:04 UTC+8, 2025-03-20       0

The Shenzhou-19 crew members on board China's space station will conduct their third extravehicular activity within the next few days, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Thursday.

Since completing their second spacewalk on January 21 this year, the crew members have undertaken a series of tasks, including training for rendezvous and docking, conducting system-wide pressure emergency drills, and performing experiments and tests in the fields of space life sciences and human research, microgravity physics, and new space technologies.

They have also made preparations for the third EVAs, according to the CMSA.

The agency confirmed that the space station is operating smoothly, and the three crew members are in good health.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
