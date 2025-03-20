|   
News / Nation

China introduces new measures to facilitate travel, residency for HK, Macao, Taiwan residents on mainland

Xinhua
  11:08 UTC+8, 2025-03-20       0
Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan residents who lose, damage, or forget to carry their travel permits can apply for a temporary electronic permit valid for seven days.
Xinhua
  0

China's central government announced Thursday that two new measures aimed at facilitating travel and residency for residents of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan on the mainland took effect on Thursday.

Under the new policy, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan residents who lose, damage, or forget to carry their travel permits can apply for a temporary electronic permit valid for seven days, allowing them to board flights and trains within mainland cities, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said.

The NIA has also launched a verification service linking travel and residence permits.

Individuals can request proof of their permit association via the NIA's online platform or obtain an official paper document from any immigration office at or above the county level nationwide.

Government agencies and businesses serving Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan residents can integrate their systems with the NIA's authentication platform for automatic verification.

The NIA has already implemented over 40 service measures for Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan residents across 10 sectors, including transportation, finance and telecommunications, benefiting those residents through free real-time verification services.

The administration pledged to further enhance immigration policies, expand service accessibility, and offer more tailored support to facilitate the life and development of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan residents on the mainland.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
