|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China's subsidy program spurs digital product consumption

Xinhua
  21:07 UTC+8, 2025-03-20       0
China's efforts to spur consumer spending are off to a strong start this year, with government subsidy measures driving a surging demand for digital products.
Xinhua
  21:07 UTC+8, 2025-03-20       0

China's efforts to spur consumer spending are off to a strong start this year, with government subsidy measures driving a surging demand for digital products, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Since the program's launch on January 20, more than 42 million consumers have applied for subsidies to purchase smartphones and other digital devices, resulting in total sales of 66.95 billion yuan (US$9.33 billion) as of Tuesday, according to data from the ministry.

In the first two months of the year, retail sales of communication equipment reached 159.4 billion yuan, increasing 26.2 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

This growth rate was 10 percentage points higher than the same period in 2024 and outpaced all other major consumer goods categories.

China implemented the subsidy program as part of broader efforts to bolster domestic consumption. Under the plan, consumers purchasing smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, or wristbands priced below 6,000 yuan per item are eligible for a subsidy covering 15 percent of the sales price, up to a maximum of 500 yuan per item. The program applies to both domestic and foreign brands.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     