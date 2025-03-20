|   
News / Nation

China lays out guidelines on improving TCM quality

Xinhua
  21:10 UTC+8, 2025-03-20       0
China's State Council released guidelines to enhance traditional Chinese medicine quality and industry development.
Xinhua
  21:10 UTC+8, 2025-03-20       0

The general office of China's State Council has released a set of guidelines on improving the quality of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and advancing the high-quality development of the TCM industry.

The guidelines are designed to forge a high-quality development pattern in the industry that focuses on both inheritance and innovation, featuring a sound structure, advanced manufacturing facilities, reliable quality and strong competitiveness.

The document lays out key tasks in eight areas, such as the protection and application of TCM resources, the development of the Chinese medicinal herb industry, and the transformation and upgrading of the TCM industry.

It also specifies requirements for advancing technological innovation and quality supervision related to TCM, as well as for pursuing a higher-quality opening-up of TCM to expand its international market.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
