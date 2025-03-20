|   
News / Nation

Universal Studios Beijing suspends foreign staffer for inappropriate behavior with visitors

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  13:21 UTC+8, 2025-03-20       0
A foreign employee at Universal Studios Beijing has been suspended for engaging in inappropriate physical interactions with visitors while portraying the role of Charlie Chaplin.
A foreign employee at Universal Studios Beijing has been suspended for engaging in inappropriate physical interactions with visitors while portraying the role of Charlie Chaplin.

Universal Studios Beijing launched an investigation on Wednesday after receiving a sexual harassment report against the employee, suspending him immediately. His nationality is unknown.

Photos posted by netizens online

According to videos shared online, the employee, dressed as famous British comedian Charlie Chaplin, asked a female visitor to pose as if kissing his cheeks. As she pretended to kiss him, the employee suddenly turned his head and kissed her.

Photos also showed the employee leaning on a female visitor's shoulder while appearing to focus his gaze on her chest. These actions reportedly caused discomfort among visitors.

