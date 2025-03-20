Discover the charm of a millennia-old Dong village in SW China
19:52 UTC+8, 2025-03-20 0
The Dong ethnic group, residing in the mountains of southwest China, is home to a unique culture, including the UNESCO-listed Grand Song.
19:52 UTC+8, 2025-03-20 0
The Dong ethnic group, residing in the mountains of southwest China, is home to a unique culture, including the UNESCO-listed Grand Song. Join us to explore Zhaoxing Dong Village in Guizhou to learn more about the ancient wisdom of these hardworking people and their thriving life.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports