﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Shenzhou-19 crew completes third extravehicular activities

Xinhua
  21:38 UTC+8, 2025-03-21       0
Members of the Shenzhou-19 crew aboard China's orbiting space station on Friday completed their mission's third series of extravehicular activities.
Xinhua
  21:38 UTC+8, 2025-03-21       0

Members of the Shenzhou-19 crew aboard China's orbiting space station completed their mission's third series of extravehicular activities at 8:50pm on Friday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

Astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze worked for about seven hours to complete multiple tasks, including the installation of space debris protection devices and extravehicular auxiliary facilities, as well as extravehicular equipment inspection. They were assisted by the space station's robotic arm and a team on Earth.

Cai and Song, the two crew members assigned to undertake spacewalk duties, have since returned to the Wentian lab module safely. Cai has now carried out five extravehicular missions, more than any other Chinese astronaut to date, according to the CMSA.

The Shenzhou-19 crew has been in space for nearly five months, and the various space scientific experiments and tests are progressing smoothly. The crew is scheduled to return to Earth in more than a month.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     