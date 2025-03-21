Screening of animated sensation 'Ne Zha 2' extended to April 30 on Chinese mainland

The screening of Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" has been extended by another month on the Chinese mainland to April 30. It was announced on Friday via the film's official Weibo account.

This marks the second extension since its release on Chinese big screens earlier this year. It was previously announced on February 19 that screening of the film would be extended to March 30 on the mainland.

As of Friday afternoon, "Ne Zha 2" had grossed over 15.23 billion yuan (US$2.12 billion) globally – placing it fifth in the all-time global box office rankings, less than 1.2 billion yuan shy of fourth-ranked "Titanic."

Released on January 29 during the Chinese New Year, "Ne Zha 2" rocketed to the top of China's all-time box office chart within just nine days, before becoming the highest-grossing animated movie of all time globally on February 18.